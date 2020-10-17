WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $78.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.91.

WNS stock opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

