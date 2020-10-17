WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 182,922 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 182,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.33 ($19.52), for a total transaction of A$4,999,258.26 ($3,570,898.76).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Richard White sold 190,999 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.18 ($18.70), for a total transaction of A$5,000,353.82 ($3,571,681.30).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard White sold 191,503 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.11 ($18.65), for a total transaction of A$5,000,143.33 ($3,571,530.95).

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Richard White sold 171,681 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.75 ($19.11), for a total transaction of A$4,592,466.75 ($3,280,333.39).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard White sold 165,094 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.81 ($19.86), for a total transaction of A$4,591,264.14 ($3,279,474.39).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Richard White sold 163,145 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total transaction of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 175,511 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.49 ($20.35), for a total transaction of A$5,000,308.39 ($3,571,648.85).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 5.96%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

