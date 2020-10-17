Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,423 shares of company stock worth $11,584,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $326.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

