Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,473 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $179,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.