Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $224.20 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $224,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

