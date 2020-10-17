Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

