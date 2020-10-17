Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 486.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,702,000 after buying an additional 993,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $318.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.