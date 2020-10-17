Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.