WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $101.56 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

