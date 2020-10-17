Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 3,971,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,260,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

WPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 936,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 96,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 328.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

