Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Buys A$91,510.54 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 42,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 124,879 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

