Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walmart by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 52,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $224,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

