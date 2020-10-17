Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

