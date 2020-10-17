Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 113.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

