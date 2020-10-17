Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of WAB opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

