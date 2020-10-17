W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.86.

NYSE GWW opened at $383.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

