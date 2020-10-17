Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is First American Trust FSB’s 10th Largest Position

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 37,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 178.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 79,769 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

