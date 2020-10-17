Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.62. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

