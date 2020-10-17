Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.15.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.34 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $195.10.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

