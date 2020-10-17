Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

