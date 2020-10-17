V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.21 or 0.04839675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001896 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

