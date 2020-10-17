USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, LATOKEN, OKEx and Poloniex. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $242.85 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.03246273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,710,692,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,704,170,719 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, FCoin, CPDAX, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Korbit, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

