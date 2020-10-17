Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Sells $52,248.00 in Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

URGN stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 459.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

