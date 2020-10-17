UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

