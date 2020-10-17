UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

