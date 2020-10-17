United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.39. 3,903,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 5,076,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $3,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,854 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $523,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.