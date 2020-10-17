United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.85

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Commerzbank downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

About United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

