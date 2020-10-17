Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 262 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $23,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RARE opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $99.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

