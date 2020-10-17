UBS Group Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $32.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

