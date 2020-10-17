UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $914.00 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $684.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,382.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $904.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.72.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin- engine multirole fighter that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium- altitude long- endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other special missions.

