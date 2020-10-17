UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $914.00 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $684.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,382.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $904.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.72.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin- engine multirole fighter that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium- altitude long- endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other special missions.

