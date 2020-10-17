U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.