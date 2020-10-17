TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

TV Asahi stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the production and broadcasting of television programs; music copyright and copyright rights management business; and artist management business. It also engages in Internet, events, movie, and shopping businesses.

