Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Thursday.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.