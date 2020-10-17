TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 71.2% in September

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSSI stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TSS has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

