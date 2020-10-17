TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $247,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

