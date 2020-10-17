TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after buying an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.