Truist Raises Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $28.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.