Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 46.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,683,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $210,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

