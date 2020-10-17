TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 324,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 97,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

TCBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

