TRH Financial LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TRH Financial LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

