TRH Financial LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

