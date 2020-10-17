TRH Financial LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,642,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

