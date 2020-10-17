TRH Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,436.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

