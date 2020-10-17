TRH Financial LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

