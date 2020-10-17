TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 264.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 459,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $23,911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

