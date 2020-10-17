Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.75 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

