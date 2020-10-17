Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 982 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,344% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO opened at $8.01 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $453.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,115 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.