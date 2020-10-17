Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TSCO stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 159.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.