TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 871.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TULLF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. TP ICAP has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

About TP ICAP

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

