Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $4.90 on Friday. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

